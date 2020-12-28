JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $582,000 Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Origin Bancorp worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 38.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $649.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.13. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

