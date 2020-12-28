JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,443 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,259,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in AMERCO by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AMERCO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMERCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in AMERCO by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

UHAL opened at $447.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.98. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $460.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

