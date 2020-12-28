JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,041 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Forrester Research worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth $362,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.71 million, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $274,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $103,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,249 shares in the company, valued at $581,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

