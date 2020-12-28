JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,666 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

SHBI stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

