JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,670,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 125.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. BidaskClub raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

USPH stock opened at $120.85 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

