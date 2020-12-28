K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:KBL traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.50. 15,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.65 million and a PE ratio of 104.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.72.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.50.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

