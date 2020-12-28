K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 14th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of KBL stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$37.50. 15,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.65 million and a PE ratio of 104.17. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.72.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBL. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

