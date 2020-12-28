Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kansas City Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE KSU opened at $199.73 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

