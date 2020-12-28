Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.04

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 2929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWHIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.