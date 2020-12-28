Keep Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $609,195.00 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $97.78 million and $609,195.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00133128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00632811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00170097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00059983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,521,711 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

