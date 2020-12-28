Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX) (KLA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.21 on January 14th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX) (ASX:KLA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

