Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Down 5.7%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s share price was down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 906,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,251,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

