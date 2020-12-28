KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

