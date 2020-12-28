Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.01

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 3853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $242,996.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after acquiring an additional 641,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,714 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $60,074,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

