Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

