Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. Lamden has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $69,016.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

