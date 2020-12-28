Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

