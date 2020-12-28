Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

