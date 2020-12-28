Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Lattice Semiconductor also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $306,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 833,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 216,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.88. 852,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,189. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

