LEOcoin Market Cap Reaches $69,386.94 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,169.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $739.66 or 0.02722419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00488114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.16 or 0.01351366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00606552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00253893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Token Trading

