Levolution Reaches Market Cap of $5.92 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Levolution token can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $208,006.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00308113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.59 or 0.02194684 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,761,155 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.