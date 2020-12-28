L&F Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

L&F Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 29th. L&F Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During L&F Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNFAU opened at $10.30 on Monday.

L&F Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for L&F Acquisition Corp.

