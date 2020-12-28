LHT Reaches Market Cap of $473,427.98 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $473,427.98 and approximately $294.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last week, LHT has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005057 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001764 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005631 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001193 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

