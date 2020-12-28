Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of LBRT opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

