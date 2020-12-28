Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading Up 5.7%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,208,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,542,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $293.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.