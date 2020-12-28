Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LMNR. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

