Litecoin Plus Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $74,819.17 and $66.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

