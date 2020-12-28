Livenodes Hits Market Cap of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00141102 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007.

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

