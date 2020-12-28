LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $5,661.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00040998 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002394 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004875 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

