Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.24 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00045613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00309572 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $584.50 or 0.02141804 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

