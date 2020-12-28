M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 123.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE:MDC opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.