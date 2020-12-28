Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 645.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 148,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.11. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

