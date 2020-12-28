MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas Sells 4,944 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,825,820.40.

George Nickolas Paspalas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$119,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$119,050.00.

Shares of MAG opened at C$23.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -116.49. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.20.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3994969 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.01.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

