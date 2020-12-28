Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.00

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Magnite alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.