ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT opened at $83.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

