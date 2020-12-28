Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,781. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 429.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Masco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,315,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.