Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,773 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Match Group were worth $27,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Match Group by 985.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

MTCH stock opened at $152.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,179. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

