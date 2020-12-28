Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mattel were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth about $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mattel by 8.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Mattel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 65,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.53 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,753.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

