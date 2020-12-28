McAfee Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 12,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the average daily volume of 1,223 call options.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

MCFE traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $16.44. 9,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

