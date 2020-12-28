Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Director Sells C$19,500.00 in Stock

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Director Don Lay sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,587,678 shares in the company, valued at C$672,796.28.

Don Lay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Don Lay sold 25,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Don Lay sold 14,500 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Don Lay sold 6,500 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$1,430.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Don Lay sold 4,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Don Lay sold 20,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Don Lay sold 8,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$1,920.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Don Lay sold 10,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$2,300.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Don Lay sold 10,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$2,265.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Don Lay sold 30,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$6,900.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Don Lay sold 25,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$6,875.00.

Shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$0.32. The company had a trading volume of 125,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,811. Medallion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$20.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 7.20.

About Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V)

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

