Melon Price Tops $28.80 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Melon has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $42.54 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $28.80 or 0.00105457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00045408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.78 or 0.02119632 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

