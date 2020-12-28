Meme (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.39 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $371.84 or 0.01372123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00399720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00036427 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

