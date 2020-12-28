Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $251,968.12 and approximately $677.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00404964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00036146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.23 or 0.01310118 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

