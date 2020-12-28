MenaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $892,417.26 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $892,417.26 and $82,173.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00631173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00158337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016744 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

