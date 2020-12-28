MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.96 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $215.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006149 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00089494 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

