Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $14,780.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00619531 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00162996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00325693 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,414,266,247 coins and its circulating supply is 3,209,056,680 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

