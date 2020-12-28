Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $690,000.00 to $1.30 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.60 million, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,436 shares of company stock worth $153,541,315 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTX traded down $9.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.57. 217,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,830. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

