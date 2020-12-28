Mirrored Amazon Price Tops $3,240.94 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $16,340.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon token can currently be purchased for $3,240.94 or 0.11992856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00624569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00162942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00323381 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00058434 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 921 tokens. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Amazon Token Trading

Mirrored Amazon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

