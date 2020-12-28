Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,305.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $2.32 million and $21,305.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for $519.68 or 0.01917981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00131564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00625417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00160258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00322572 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00057683 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,464 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

