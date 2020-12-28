Mirvac Group (MGR.AX) (MGR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Mirvac Group (MGR.AX) (ASX:MGR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.10.

In other news, insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz 157,126 shares of Mirvac Group (MGR.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th.

Mirvac Group (MGR.AX) Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

